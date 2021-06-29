Quiz: Can you name the England starting XI v Germany at Euro 2000?

As England get ready to take on their old foes at Wembley on Tuesday night, there isn’t many positive memories to fall back upon – certainly not in tournament football.

Yes, there’s 1966, but since then Germany have sent England packing in 1970, 1990, 1996 and 2010 at the knockout stage.

It’s slim pickings for the Three Lions – in fact, the last time they defeated the Germans at an international tournament, some of the current squad weren’t even born.

You have to rewind all the way back 21 years to Charleroi, Belgium, on 17 June 2000 as Kevin Keegan took his side into their second group game of the tournament, following on from a 3-2 defeat to a Luis Figo-inspired Portugal.

Germany, meanwhile, were a side in transition. Lothar Matthaus was 39, but still part of the team 10 years after his heroics at the 1990 World Cup while the likes of Dietmar Hamann, Markus Babbel, Michael Ballack and Christian Ziege spent time in the Premier League.

It was England who, for once, came out on top with a 1-0 win, though ultimately both countries failed to qualify for the next stage.

How many of England’s team that day can you name? Take part in our picture quiz.

1. Goalkeeper A veteran by this stage, he had one more international tournament which also ended in pain.

2. Right back Now a top pundit, but in his day was as solid a right back as England have produced in the last 30 years.

3. Left back Gave away a late penalty against Romania in the next game as England crashed out of the group.

4. Centre half Cruelly denied a winning goal in France 1998 and Euro 2004, he was a mainstay of England's defence for years.