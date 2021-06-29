Quiz: Can you name the England starting XI v Germany at Euro 2000?
England victories over Germany at international tournaments are few and far between – so you should be able to remember this one
As England get ready to take on their old foes at Wembley on Tuesday night, there isn’t many positive memories to fall back upon – certainly not in tournament football.
Yes, there’s 1966, but since then Germany have sent England packing in 1970, 1990, 1996 and 2010 at the knockout stage.
It’s slim pickings for the Three Lions – in fact, the last time they defeated the Germans at an international tournament, some of the current squad weren’t even born.
You have to rewind all the way back 21 years to Charleroi, Belgium, on 17 June 2000 as Kevin Keegan took his side into their second group game of the tournament, following on from a 3-2 defeat to a Luis Figo-inspired Portugal.
Germany, meanwhile, were a side in transition. Lothar Matthaus was 39, but still part of the team 10 years after his heroics at the 1990 World Cup while the likes of Dietmar Hamann, Markus Babbel, Michael Ballack and Christian Ziege spent time in the Premier League.
It was England who, for once, came out on top with a 1-0 win, though ultimately both countries failed to qualify for the next stage.
How many of England’s team that day can you name? Take part in our picture quiz.