RANKED Which player is the pass master? Brighton and Hove Albion duo top the stats

We look at Premier League players, outside the "top six" (Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United) after week eight, who excel at this style.

1. Lewis Dunk - Brighton Accurate Long passes 36, accurate short passes 416, Total: 452 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Dale Stephens Accurate Long passes 31, accurate short passes 417, Total: 448 0 Buy a Photo

3. Caglar Soyuncu Accurate Long passes 23, accurate short passes 420, Total: 443 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Moritz Leitner Accurate long passes: 19, Accurate short passes: 420, Total: 439 Getty Buy a Photo

