Reds announce second friendly to be played at East Grinstead

Crawley Town have announced a second pre-season friendly to be played at East Court, home of East Grinstead Town FC.

The game will take place on Saturday, July 21, kick off 3pm when they take on League One play-off semi-finalists Charlton Athletic.

It takes place four days after Reds play Championship club Ipswich Town at East Court, kick off 7.30pm.

Admission prices for both games will be confirmed soon.

