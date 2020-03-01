Reds grits hold promotion-chasing Exeter City - Crawley Town opinion

I knew Crawley Town would not let me down after I closed last week’s column by saying they would play well against Exeter City at St James Park.

It was always going to be a tough match against a side that is in with a great chance of automatic promotion to League One but the Reds might even have won this match.

They took the lead in the first half and only conceded it in the 82nd minute. They might have extended that single goal lead but Bez Lubala’s header went just wide. Football is full of “might haves” and it is the score after 90 minutes that counts and I certainly wouldn’t quibble with that one all scoreline. Once more we won the point and the opposition conceded the two.

Our matches with the Grecians are usually close affairs as evidenced by the record of three wins apiece and four draws over the seasons. We realise that in this campaign they are a better side all round and so the brownie points go to us on this occasion.

On a boggy surface and in some trying wintry conditions Crawley got stuck in but suffered an early setback as Reece Grego-Cox was injured and had to be substituted as early as the 11th minute. They overcame that added challenge and remained competitive even though the home side carved out most of the scoring opportunities.

Grego-Cox set up an early chance for Ashley Nadesan who was foiled by the alertness of home keeper Lewis Ward. Ricardo German, on as a substitute, linked nicely with Nadesan but it was support from the back that led to the breakthrough. Josh Doherty (invariably our most attack-minded defender) won the ball deep in his own half and surged forward before sending a precise forward pass to Nadesan who neatly lifted the ball over the keeper as he came rushing out.

For their part Exeter dominated possession and shaped up promisingly but mostly failed to trouble Glenn Morris. Pierce Sweeney and Jake Taylor both struck the woodwork but when Brennan Dickenson rifled the equaliser fiercely into the bottom far corner it was the Grecians’ first shot on target and only eight minutes remained. Two minutes later Morris had to make his first save which he did well to deny Nicky Law.

No side in the division has drawn more games than Crawley Town which is a good indication of the resilience that the coaching of John Yems and Lee Bradbury has instilled into the squad. When the opposition tests them they will raise their game and show the belief in themselves that they now possess. They are not yet the finished article but they are getting there and following several seasons of struggle that improvement is exactly what their supporters wish to see.