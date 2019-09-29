Reds should reach the quarter-finals, but Colchester United will be thinking the same - Crawley Town opinion

Firstly the Stoke City EFL League Cup game was a cracking entertaining match as the Red Devils came from behind in front of another healthy attendance to beat a Championship side who are having so far a difficult season – but don’t let that fool you, they had players who on their day should be capable of beating a Championship side, let alone a League 2 team.

When the player was sent off for the foul on Panutche Camara in the second half, the Town were actually dominating the game, but with the man advantage just couldn’t get the goal to win it in normal time. You could see that the five players who took the penalties were really up for it and all scored, this was after Vokes had planted the first Stoke penalty his against the cross bar.

The draw for the fourth round has been a little unkind, but against fellow League 2 side Colchester United at home is very much a winnable game and we should be looking to progress to the last eight – Colchester will I’m sure be thinking exactly the same. The game is on Tuesday October 29 with a 7.45pm kick off in front of hopefully another full stadium.

The game against Walsall on Saturday was disappointing, having had most of the play and having created so many chances we failed to capitalise on them and allowed the visitors to gain a 2 goal advantage after half an hour with the defence being exposed down the flanks with both David Sesay and Lewis Young having poor games defending.

Crawley pulled one back just before half time by Ashley Nathaniel-George from the penalty spot, only to be undone again within two minutes when Walsall regained their two goal advantage. The second half the home side were creating chance after chance but either the finishing was wayward or the visiting keeper was on great form to keep them out.

Josh Payne a second half substitute for Dannie Bulman scored with a long range deflected strike in added time and then had another that just cleared the bar as the final whistle was blown, the Red Devils had lost their seven match unbeaten run.

Manager Cioffi was forced into making changes to the starting team as Ollie Palmer has been playing with ankle fracture since the Mansfield game and Josh Doherty was serving a one match ban for five yellow cards, with Bez Lubala feeling unwell was only on the subs bench, but came on at half time. Crawley slipped two places and are now 10th in the league, but only six points behind the leaders.

The Red Devils entertain a youthful Norwich side on Tuesday evening in the next match of the EFL Trophy having already lost to Portsmouth need a win to carry on any hope of reaching the knockout stage with another game against Oxford to play in Early November at home.

Up Up and Away - Next Saturday they have a trip to Forest Green Rovers with a 3pm kick off – the supporters coach departs from the Stadium at 9.30am with a buffet lunch at the Majors Retreat at Tormarton before the game. We only have a few seats remaining on the coach, please contact us if you want to travel. Cost is £10.00 for all travellers. This will be another difficult game with the hosts now in 4th place after a 4-0 win at Salford.