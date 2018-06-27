Reds sign 6ft 5ins former Luton and Leyton Orient striker Palmer

Crawley Town have signed striker Ollie Palmer on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee after his contract was terminated by Lincoln City.

The 26-year-old scored scoring 11 goals in 57 appearances for Lincoln last season.

Selim Gaygusuz, Ollie Palmer and Kelly Derham

Ollie will be a familiar face to Crawley supporters, having played against us for two of his previous clubs Luton Town and Leyton Orient.

The Crawley Observer reported in today's paper that Palmer was expected to sign

After starting out in the National League with Woking, Ollie joined Mansfield Town in 2013 and scored seven times in 60 appearances for the Stags. During his time at Field Mill, Ollie played 16 times for Grimsby on loan and scored eight goals.

His next port of call was Leyton Orient where he made 73 appearances and scored 14 goals. He then moved to Luton Town on loan at the end of the 2016/17 campaign and netted a further four goals in 18 appearances for the Hatters.

At 6ft 5in, Ollie won’t lack for a physical presence in the box.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ollie to Crawley. He had other options but has opted to join us and will hopefully contribute lots of goals during his time at Crawley. He is another option in attack for Harry Kewell and we look forward to him making a valuable contribution in the next two years.”

Ollie said: “I know the league and I believe I can come here and contribute goals, help the squad mount a promotion challenge. It’s a good club and I have heard a lot about Harry and the way he wants to play, which I think will suit me. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Harry Kewell has confirmed that Ollie will wear the No.9 shirt.

Crawley Old Girls organise first national Women’s Recreational Festival



Live blog: transfer news and rumours around Crawley’s rivals