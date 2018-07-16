Reds sign former QPR striker Grego-Cox

Crawley Town have signed former QPR nad Woking striker Reece Grego-Cox.

The Hammersmith-born 21-year-old has played in Reds' last two friendlies on trial.

Grego-Cox played on loan at Newport County, Warren Feeney's old club, in 2016. The 5ft 7ins frontman has represented Republic of Ireland at u17, 19 and u21 levels.

In May 2014, The Irish Post named Grego-Cox as one of 10 young British-based prospects for the Republic of Ireland. They noted how his 'pace and aggressive style of play' had proven successful with the international under-17 team.

Queens Park Rangers under-18 manager Steve Gallen compared Grego-Cox to first-team player Charlie Austin in August 2014.

Manager Harry Kewell said: “Reece has really done well since he joined us for pre-season and we think he’s got a lot to offer. He works hard, he can play in different attacking roles and I like his hunger to make the most of this opportunity.”

His most recent spell was at Woking in the National League South when he scored four times. He has also represented his country 17 times at youth level for the Republic of Ireland.

