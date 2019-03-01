Returning Brewster is 'absolutely delighted' to be back at Crawley Town

Craig Brewster is 'absolutely delighted' to be back at Crawley Town.

The club announced toiday (Friday) that Brewster has joined the coaching staff at the Reds.

Craig Brewster when he was assistant manager of Plymouth (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Brewster told the club's website: "Absolutely delighted to be back and nice to see a few old faces."

He has had numerous roles in football since leaving Crawley in 2013 but has not been involved with a league club for a short spell since leaving Plymouth.

He said: "I have been pretty much watching plenty of games and been here a few times.

"I have always enjoyed coming here. I have done some coaching with some of the local teams and pretty much trying to get back into the game and I'm absolutely delighted that Gabriele has offered me that chance.

"We have spoken a good few times and he got a real passion for the game and I love that. And he has obviously seen something in myself that I can be of help an aboslutel deligted to be on board and looking forward to working with the other staff as well."

Brewster will travel to MK Dons tomorrow with the team and said: "I enjoyed watching training this morning, the boys seems to be bright and at it.

"Sometimes it's what you do in the preparation but it's what happens on a Saturday, that's the crucial part and I think everyone is looking forward until tomorrow."

Gaby said: “Since joining the club it has been my ambition to expand the coaching staff. This was something I discussed at the recent Fans Forum and I am really pleased that I have been able to bring Craig in.

“I was aware of Craig’s previous connection with the club and, of course, he has won two promotions from League Two.

“In the meetings we have had I have formed a good connection with Craig and his coaching philosophy. More importantly, he is a good man and someone who will add value to our club. We have a very strong coaching team working alongside me to support and develop the team for the rest of this season and next season.

“Prior to meeting Craig, I spoke to several people and they all commented very positively about him and what he can bring to our dressing room. I am looking forward to working with Craig and I welcome him back to the club."