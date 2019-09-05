Revealed! The dirtiest teams in Premier League history - featuring Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester United & more

Now it goes without saying that red cards are a far more severe caution than a yellow, so we've TREBLED their value to reflect this. It's also worth noting that, of course, sides with more of history in the competition will have accumulated more cards. Scroll through the gallery to see the dirtiest sides in the Premier League's history, ranked from the lowest to highest card tally...

1. Swindon Town - Total card score: 42 Red cards: 1. Yellow cards: 39

2. Blackpool - Total card score: 51 Reds cards: 2. Yellow cards: 47

3. Barnsley - Total card score: 78 Red cards: 4. Yellow cards: 66

4. Oldham Athletic - Total card score: 82 Red cards: 4. Yellow cards: 70

