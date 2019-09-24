Revealed / The highest transfer fees ever...in today’s money
Neymar has lost his spot as the most expensive transfer ever, a calculation of “football inflation” from TotallyMoney shows.
Gianluca Vialli – whose move from Sampdoria to Juventus in 1992 cost £12.5 million – tops the rankings on TotallyMoney’s Transfer Index. That fee is equivalent to £209 million today. Information and analysis: https://www.totallymoney.com/content/transfer-index/
1. Gianluca Vialli
Sampdoria to Juventus ' 14.9 million in 1992, 209 million today