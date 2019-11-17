Rumour has it / Manchester United close in on January move for Gareth Bale while PSG target Liverpool midfielder

Manchester United are weighing up a January move for Real Madrid and Wales attacker Gareth Bale.

Manchester United feel Bale, 30, would add experience to their youthful front-line. They would also consider allowing France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, to move in the opposite direction as part of the deal. Real manager Zinedine Zidane remains determined to bring Pogba to Madrid.

United also plan to add England winger Jadon Sancho to their ranks. The Borussia Dortmund man is rated at £120m and United may well face stiff competition from Paris St-Germain for the 19-year-old. Sancho is not the only English player PSG are also interested in. They are also keen on Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana, 31.

Bayern Munich still remains a likely destination for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. Pep Guardiola would look to replace Sane with France winger Kingsley Coman, 23, if Sane joins the German champions this summer.

Arsenal are keen on Turkey defender Merih Demiral. The 21-year-old is currently at Juventus but it is believed the Italians are willing to sell if the price is right.

Anyone hoping to sign former LA Galaxy and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will need to dig deep. Serie A seems a likely destination but it is reported that the 38 year-old seeks £900,000 a month. Bologna and Napoli are thought to be interested in the ex-Sweden international.

Everton boss Marco Silva has asked the club to sign a striker to help propel them up the Premier League table. Silva is said to be keen on Eintracht Frankfurt's Portuguese forward Goncalo Paciencia, 25, and he ideally wants to bring in for January.

Manchester United want £18m for Chris Smalling, 29. The defender is currently on loan at Roma and the Italians are keen to land him on a permanent basis.

Romelu Lukaku, 26, claims Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted him to stay at Old Trafford before he joined Inter Milan in the summer