Sanoh leaves Crawley Town after contract is cancelled by mutual consent

Moussa Sanoh has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent and left Crawley Town.

Sanoh made 14 appearances and scored one goal after joining the club a year ago.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Moussa wants to play regular first-team football and has an opportunity to play in the top division in Romania which he feels will help him achieve that.

"We wish him all the best for the future and thank him for his services to the club.”

Billy Clifford, Kaby Djalo, Josh Lelan and Jordan Roberts all left teh club at the start of the summer and it was announced last week Dean Cox had is contract terminated by mutual consent.

