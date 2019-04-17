Skipper Naomi Cole believes Crawley Wasps can be a force at a higher level

Captain Naomi Cole says Crawley Wasps can establish themselves as a force in the third tier of women’s football, after clinching back-to-back promotions.

Wasps beat Enfield Town 1-0 on Sunday to win FA Women’s National League Division 1 South East, with three games to spare.

Crawley Wasps Ladies (4) vs Leyton Orient WFC (1) on January 27, 2019 at Oakwood Football Club, Tinsley Lane, Crawley RH10 8AT, Crawley. Photo: Ben Davidson, www.bendavidsonphotography.com - 1901270655 SUS-190129-104335002

They will play in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division next season, against the likes of Cardiff City, Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle, Watford, Portsmouth, Gillingham and MK Dons.

But not only have Wasps won away at Oxford and Plymouth in the League Cup this season, they have also twice beaten the division’s champions Coventry United – which Cole believes shows what can be achieved.

DID YOU READ?

Crawley Wasps clinch back-to-back promotions

Crawley Town set to hold under-14s trials

Is your football team under threat due to running costs? Here’s how the FA can help



“We can step up into that league, we’ve proved that with some of the games we’ve won this year,” the former Millwall and England U23 midfielder said.

“This season, we had no pressure or intention to win the league, but we just staked a claim and took it on from there and I think next season we’ve got to do the same thing again.”

Wasps have won 17 of 19 league games this season, played Women’s Super League giants Arsenal in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup in front of 1,550 people, and on April 28 will walk out at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium to play Blackburn Rovers in the final of the League Cup.

Crawley Wasps beat Enfield Town to clinch back-to-back promotions - report and pictures page 38