SNOW UPDATE: Horley Town’s game at North Greenford called off

Horley Town’s long-distance trip to North Greenford United tonight has been called off.

Assuming there are no hold-ups, it takes 1 hour 20 minutes to drive the 55-mile journey to north west London.

An inspection revealed there was not much snow but the pitch was rock hard and unsafe to play on.

Speaking to the Crawley and Horley Observer before it was postponed, Clarets boss Glynn Stephens had expected a tough game not helped out by the distance in travel his side will have to make.

He said: “It is going to be difficult and it’s quite a journey for us and obviously with the weather like it is we aren’t going to know whether the game is going to go ahead or not ‘till quite late and all of that affects you and your players.

“Even when we played Greenford at home their league position didn’t necessarily suggest how good they were they’re a good side.

“It will be a tough game but we will go there and try and win it.”

Horley were held to a goalless draw at home to Camberley Town on Saturday in a game that proved to tight to call.

The Clarets were coming off the back of consecutive defeats as they had last 2-0 away to Godalming last week and suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Bedfont Sport before that, with manager Glynn Stephens happy to see his side turn this dip around.

He said: “It was a case of making sure we didn’t lose as we had lost two on the bounce and it was against one of the rivals for the top five stop so it was important we didn’t go further behind in that race.

“It was one of those games where I would settle for a point and we got it.”

There was nothing to separate both sides as chances came each way for the two top-five chasing clubs but the deadlock couldn’t be broken.

Despite the Clarets having a good chance to steal all three points right at the death Stephens believes due to the nature of the game it was a fair result.

“There weren’t many chances in the game but in the end both sides opened out a little bit and there were chances at both ends.

“I’m sure they will feel they could’ve won it and we would say the same as we had a very good chance with a couple minutes to go where on another day he just taps it home.

“Overall I would say it was a fair result as both sides cancelled each other out a bit” he said.