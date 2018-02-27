SNOW UPDATE: Three Bridges’ match at Chichester City tonight called off

Three Bridges’ Southern Combination League Premier Division match away to Chichester City tonight has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

A snowfall overnight and again today meant the crucial game between the second and third-placed teams could not go ahead.

