Southampton under-23s to visit Crawley Town in pre-season
Crawley Town have completed their pre-season schedule after agreeing to take on Southampton under-23s in a friendly.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:32 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:34 pm
The fixture will take place at The People’s Pension Stadium on Saturday, July 20, kicking off at 7pm.
Pre-season is set to begin tomorrow night as the Reds travel to Walton Casuals in a 7.45pm kick-off.
Crawley’s pre-season campaign is set to end at Beckenham Town on Tuesday, August 3, with the game getting undeway at 7pm.
Information regarding tickets for this fixture will be confirmed in due course.