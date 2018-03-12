Spelthorne defeat 'probably the very worst performance I have seen since I was at the club' says Stephens

Horley Town manager Glynn Stephens admitted his side displayed the ‘very worse performance’ he has seen at his club.

The Clarets lost ground on their race to finish in the top five as they were stuffed 4-0 at home to 9th placed Spelthorne Sports on Saturday, their second defeat on the spin as they were also beaten 3-2 to Balham three days prior.

Goals from Dan Brown, Jake Flatman and two from Sam Rees saw Sports run out comfortable winners, with Stephens admitting it's the worst performance he has seen from his side.

He said: “It’s probably easier to say what went right too be honest. We threw in probably the very worst performance I have seen since I was at the club.

“There was just no energy around the pitch at all, we make basic mistakes, just everything you could visualise going wrong went wrong.

“Certaintly the first 45 minutes was the worse I have overseen as a manager so when you play that poorly you know you will get punished.”

The Clarets had two games postponed prior to their double defeats with Stephens feeling this could have affected his sides performance.

“There was some relevance to not playing regularly and not being able to train as regularly as we would like and I do believe that contributes to a little loss in sharpness and fitness.

“It means it takes ten or 15 minutes to get going and that was the case on Saturday and by that time was was already 2-0 down.

“I think a lot of it is that we are just not sharp enough at the moment and postponements and lack of training has probably contributed to that.”

Stephens side travel to 11th-placed Hanworth Villa tomorrow night (Tuesday) and Stephens will be looking to bounce back from their recent dip and forget about last week’s results.

“I said to the players it’s gone now you have to move on from it but we need to learn from this and not let it spiral out of control.

“It's already bad enough losing two games in a row and losing heavily but then it goes four or five games and its massively difficult to come out the other side of it.”