Former Tottenham Hotspur youth player and QPR, Bradford City and Stevenage striker joins Crawley Town
Crawley Town Football Club have made the permanent signing of 23-year-old striker Aramide Oteh after his contract ended at League Two Salford City.
Oteh, otherwise known as ‘Remi’, started his professional career as a youngster at Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Queens Park Rangers in 2017 at the age of 18.
The 23-year-old made 21 first-team appearances for QPR, including 17 in the Championship, scoring two goals.
Oteh has since had loan spells at Walsall, Bradford City, Stevenage and Colchester before moving permanently from QPR to Salford City in 2021.
Oteh made 10 league appearances for Salford this season before his contract ran out in January.
Manager John Yems said: “It’s great to announce the signing of Remi, he’s a great lad that I knew way back from his QPR days.
“He has a lot of EFL experience and now he’s looking for a point to prove and I think he’ll be a great addition to our squad.”
Chief Executive Erdem Konyar said: “Adamide is a player with good EFL experience. He will bolster our attacking options. We are looking forward to see him in a Crawley shirt.”