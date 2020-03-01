Steel, grit and determination are the adjectives to describe this team - Crawley Town opinion

Not only with the M23 and the M25 shut down due to roadworks and a police incident the supporters had to make a scenic route to the M3 via Horsham, Guildford and Farnborough.

But they had to put up with some really atrocious weather – rain, hail, and at one point snow but despite this we made extremely good time and were able to still have the scheduled stops on route to the game in Exeter.

We arrived in Exeter in the sunshine as we received the team news, again with no Ollie Palmer up front John Yems had decided to go with Reece Grego-Cox alongside Ashley Nadesan with Richardo German still warming the subs bench despite his good second half performance against Stevenage the previous week.

Yems had decided to go with the experience with George Francomb and Dannie Bulman both starting and selected David Sesay in an unaccustomed midfield position leaving Panutche Camara on the bench and not even selecting Nathan Ferguson at all.

Crawley had the wind at their back in the first half and played extremely well against the team lying third. On ten minutes Crawley had to make an early substitution when Grego-Cox injured himself in a tackle and couldn’t continue so was replaced German.

Buoyed on by the increasing travelling support the visitors took the lead on twenty minutes when Josh Doherty through ball found unmarked Nadesan whose run and shot past the keeper was a copy of the goal against Stevenage the previous week. Red Devils one up and deservedly so.

In the second half the home side certainly got more into the game but when Morris was beaten the ball cannoned back off the frame of the goal. Crawley also had two great chances to increase the lead with Bez Lubala’s header and German’s shot but the pressure was building with the hosts constantly threatening and on 80 minutes they equalised and they now had the momentum to press on for the winner.

Credit to Crawley, they saw out the final minutes and were well worth the point, extending their unbeaten run against City to five matches at St James’s Park – two wins and three draws. Steel, Grit, Determination are the adjectives to describe this team and they are really settling down and playing with a smile on their faces, enjoying their football. The pairing of Jordan Tunnicliffe and Jamie Sendles-White in the centre of the defence are getting better and better with every game they play – winning 90% of aerial challenges generally making the Exeter strike force ineffective with former Red Devil Nicky Ajose unnoticed until his substitution.

The result was ecstatically welcomed by the 166 travelling army and for the full 90 minutes they encouraged the team with their singing and chanting. But, what could have been, if only they could have just taken another of their chances created before the equaliser we could have seen the second away win of the season.

If only we could have converted some of the drawn matches to winning results the team could have been much nearer the play off positions but this season is a marked improvement from the previous ones so we shouldn’t be too disappointed.

The team still have some challenging matches to come against teams in the automatic promotion and play- off places – on this showing they needn’t fear any of these sides and just go out and play their own game. For once the supporters can enjoy the end of season matches with any thoughts of relegation now long gone and the team can build for next season by finishing as high as they can up the league table.

UP UP and AWAY: With now only five away matches remaining this season, our next trip is to Port Vale on March 14, the Valiant's are another team who are on a push for the play-offs so it’s going to be another challenging match for the Red Devils.

We are again running a supporters coach and so far 22 have booked on, we depart from the stadium at 7.30am and have a buffet booked at the Cross Keys, Castle Donnington. Cost of the trip is