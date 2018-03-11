Steve Herbert: Something was bound to give for the rampant Reds

After five straight home wins in a row, something was bound to give at some point for Harry Kewell’s rampant Reds.

Yet such was the lateness of Karlan Ahearne-Grant’s stoppage time equaliser against Morecambe last Saturday, the point gained almost felt like a win.

We may of slipped a place in the table, but due to other results going our way we actually moved a point closer to the play-off places.

Crawley currently now sit just five points from the magic top seven and with games on the horizon against a lot of the sides just above us.

We have some really important encounters coming up. Every game is going to be massive between now and the end of the season. One of the teams just above us are Carlisle who we play in Cumbria this coming Saturday. It’s by far Crawley’s furthest away game of the season in terms of distance covered.

A round trip of 688 miles to be exact. I’ve been two seasons in a row now, both times we’ve lost 3-1. So by the law of averages we are due a positive result this time round.

Fortunately for myself I don’t have to endure the 12 hour round trip by coach like the players do. I will be letting the train take the strain with my regular band of traveling Reds fans. Just over 3 hours from London by Virgin Trains works perfectly for me. It’s a very scenic rail journey too through the heart of the Lake District and up the west coast of Britain. Let’s just hope the weather is a bit kinder after the torrential rain and flooding we encountered last season.

Last Tuesday night we hammered Saltdean United 6-0 at Lancing in the Sussex Cup Semi final to book ourselves a place in the final on the 9th May. It means we get to have another evening out at the impressive Amex stadium. I just hope this season the players turn up. The fans certainly did, just short of 600 made the short journey to Falmer last year. It was our biggest Away following since we won at Hull City in the FA Cup 4th round in 2012. It was such a let down on the night and ultimately proved to be the late Dermot Drummy’s last game in charge of us.

Jimmy Smith has already come out and said that the players didn’t show up and that they let us down in that game last year. Whether we play Pagham or Brighton & Hove Albion U23s in the final I’m sure lightning won’t strike twice and Jimmy and the boys will make sure we go home with the title of Champions of Sussex. It would mean so much to all us fans to see Crawley Town lift a trophy. After all it’s not as if we will be lifting the FA Cup anytime soon! COYR

