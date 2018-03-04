Steve Herbert: The break may well give Harry Kewell’s squad the perfect breather to recharge

Out of a possible 46 games in the Sky Bet Football League and the National Premier only 11 games survived the cold weather last weekend.

Us Crawley fans were expecting to see the Beast otherwise known as Wycombe Wanders ‘Adebayo Akinfenwa’ at the checkatrade last Saturday. What we ended up with was the so called ‘Beast of the East’ as snow and subzero temperatures swept across the country.

Having survived the freezing cold temperatures on an open away terrace at Forest Green Rovers the week before I’m sure us Reds fans could of survived for ninety minutes huddled together on the Bruce Winfield terrace.

But as it was the pitch was frozen in places and deemed unplayable. Probably a blessing in disguise really. The break may well give Harry Kewell’s squad the perfect breather to recharge the batteries ready to go again at home to Morecambe this Saturday.

With the continued absence of a permanent training facility I would guess the players have done very little training all week other than a few indoor gym sessions. It’s at times like these that the club and players would really benefit from a training ground of their own complete with an indoor pitch for winter weather training. It’s something the club are always looking into. But the reality is the shear cost of such a facility, not to mention a suitable location outweighs any realistic chances of anything happening anytime soon.

With two months left of the season and so many points left to play for, not to mention a Sussex Cup final place still up for grabs. The excitement and hope for a fulfilling end to the season is still very much in the fans minds. Whatever happens between now and the beginning of May we’ve certainly seen enough since December to give us plenty of encouragement for better times ahead.