Steve Herbert: Week off has given everyone time to reflect and grieve

It would be impossible for me to begin this weeks column without reflecting on the tragic events of last week and the sudden death of last season's manager Dermot Drummy.

The immediate reaction of us Crawley fans and the footballing world in general was one of shock. Here was a man that had been such a huge influence on the careers of so many footballers. Dermot had worked with some of the best at both Arsenal and Chelsea in his academy roles. He had also played a huge part in the lives of many of our current first team players. Many of whom he brought to the club last season.

It was therefore a relief that we didn’t have a game last weekend as it’s given everybody at the club, players, staff and supporters time to reflect and grieve the loss of somebody that meant so much to so many people.

This Saturday we welcome Mansfield Town to the checkatrade stadium where a minutes silence will be held before the game in memory or Dermot Drummy. In what is sure to be an emotionally charged afternoon. It’s fitting that in the Away dug out is another well respected ex Crawley Town manager in Steve Evans.

Steve has had his critics in the game, most notably from opposing managers and supporters. But if he’s your manager then you know your in for one heck of a journey.

What a journey it was too. Back to back promotions from Conference to League One and two fifth round appearances in the FA Cup. Yes Steve Evans had left by the time we clinched promotion to League One at Accrington on the final day of the 2011/12 season. But it was still Mr Evans team and his player ‘Scott Neilson’ who scored the vital goal. Great days, ones that will always be in the memory bank of all Reds fans that followed the team back then.

The important thing now for the current Reds team is to continue the promising results Harry Kewell and the boys have achieved of late. The Home win against Exeter and the impressive point at Coventry City last time out, has given the whole club that little bit of belief that maybe the players are finally finding their feet under Harry and Warrens regime. It’s imperative that we build on those good results with another positive performance at home.

So if you’ve had enough of Christmas shopping and you have a few hours to spare this Saturday afternoon, get yourself down to the checkatrade.com stadium and help cheer the boys to those important three points and come and show your respect for a very special man...

RIP Dermot Drummy 1961 - 2017