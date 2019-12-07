Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town: Yems' Reds reign begins with away draw

New head coach John Yems began his second spell in charge of Crawley Town with a goalless draw at Stevenage in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon.

In a game a few chances, Ashley Nadesan and Bez Lubala had the best opportunities to take the three points for the Reds as the spoils were shared.

The draw sees Crawley Twon move up to 16th in League Two.

Yems was forced into making one change to the side that lost to Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup on Sunday. Joe McNerney came in for the suspended Tom Dallison.

The opening minutes of the first period saw little in the way of goalmouth action but the game eventually sprung into life.

Nadesan capitalised on an error by Boro's Terence Vancooten on 27 minutes. The number ten was sent through on goal but his shot was straight at Stevenage keeper Paul Farman.

Lubala then had a couple of chances of his own. The 21-year-old turned his man inside out down the left before taking aim but his effort was deflected and the linesman had his flag up for offside.

Lubala did excellently to steal possession in midfield before unleashing a fizzing 25-yard shot the flew inches wide.

Reds keeper Glenn Morris was called upon for the first time on 38 minutes and made a tremendous save to keep the game goalless.

Jason Cowley did brilliantly to nutmeg a Crawley defender and get a shot away but Morris got a strong hand on Cowley's attempt to deny him.

The game had to wait until the hour mark for the next clear cut opportunity. Stevenage's Scott Cuthbert leapt highest from Charlie Lakin's corner but the defender's header went wide of the target.

Three minutes later Crawley should have taken the lead as Lubala broke through the Boro backline. The Reds forward rounded Farman but he agonisingly lost his footing and skewed his shot wide with the goal gaping.

With 15 minutes remaining Lubala cut inside on his right but his attempt was driven into the side netting.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Tunnicliffe, McNerney, Doherty, Bulman, Ferguson, Grego-Cox, Nadesan (Bloomfield 55), Lubala, Palmer. Unused: Luyambula, Francomb, Nathaniel-George, Sendles-White, Galach, Camara.