Stevenage v Crawley Town gets new date and time

Action from last season's clash between Stevenage and Crawley Town. Picture by Martin Smith/UK Sports Images Ltd

The Reds will travel to the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off at 7.45pm.

The original fixture was due to take place on Boxing Day, but due to positive cases of Covid-19 in the Crawley Town squad, the fixture was postponed.

Tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid for this fixture.