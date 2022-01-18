Stevenage v Crawley Town preview: Both sides will be confident as they look to bounce back from late goals

It would have been even better for both teams had they not both conceded stoppage time equalisers on Saturday.

While Crawley conceded in the 93rd minute to Carlisle, Stevenage managed to concede even later as Sutton equalised in the 98th minute of the match.

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale

Heartbreak for both teams but also plenty of positives for the sides as they head into Tuesday night's clash.

The Boro have appointed Paul Tisdale to replace Alex Revell in the manager's seat but still remain in 21st place in League Two with just five wins this season. Tisdale has only managed one of these wins in over a month in charge.

Tisdale does have a fantastic managerial record as John Yems will know well, having worked with him and achieving two promotions at Exeter together.

The two will have a very good insight into each other's methods and could set up for an entertaining tactical battle.

Stevenage have mainly been operating in a 4-3-3 under Tisdale with Luke Norris often acting as the main striker. Norris has been a threat to Crawley over recent years and scored a brace in the 3-3 draw the last time the two sides met.

Crawley’s back three has been strong recently and even with a change of personnel with George Francomb moving into the back three to replace the injured Ludwig Francillette still looked very strong.

Both sides have reason to be confident heading into the clash but both sides will also be looking to bounce back after dropping points in heart breaking style at the weekend.