Stevenage v Crawley Town: Team news as Reds look to improve away record

Stevenage are Crawley’s next opponents as Reds look to continue their good start to 2019.

Reds have currently won both of their games in 2019 without conceding a goal after a 2-0 win over Colchester and a 1-0 win over Cheltenham. However, Reds have had very poor form on the road this season, only picking up seven points on the road all season.

Felipe Morais could return for Stevenage

This leaves Reds with the third poorest away form in the league, with only Notts County and Crewe below them. This is something that has to change and last time out the 0-0 draw at Newport was a good start to improving our away form.

Stevenage currently sit 11th in League Two after they have dropped away from the play offs in recent weeks, with just two wins in their previous eight league games. Stevenage will be without Kurtis Guthrie after his straight red card on New Year’s Day against Newport County.

The reverse fixture finished 3-1 to Stevenage at the People’s Pension Stadium, however it was 1-1 until the 88th minute but then a brace from Alex Revell summoned the Reds to a 3-1 defeat.

Reds will have new additions to the squad with Tom Dallison joining the club in the week after his contract was terminated with Scottish side Falkirk. There is also a chance that Felipe Morais could make a return to the squad against Stevenage after his injury.

Morais has been missed in the midfield since he has been out with his injury and will be a very good addition to the midfield. Competition for place in the squad is becoming very competitive with more additions to the squad and players returning from injury causing competition for places.

We need to hope the away form changes on Saturday and that we manage to pick up all three points on the road.