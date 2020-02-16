Storm Dennis frustrates Reds - Crawley Town opinion

The arrival of Storm Dennis at Broadfield did nothing to help Crawley Town’s efforts to re-establish their winning form as they battled the elements and a determined Carlisle United.

Under the circumstances this match was never likely to be a classic and, whilst the goalless draw was perhaps the fairest result, it left the punters disappointed.

When the Reds had the stiff wind at their backs in the first half they pressed well and Ashley Nadesan unluckily cracked a beauty against the near post after seven minutes.

The writing on the wall soon became all too clear as the opportunities all went begging.

A return of one goal in three matches asks questions of the strikers as the two scoreless games are the only ones since mid-December.

Around me the most widely mentioned concern was not the disheartening finishing but the repeated failure to keep possession.

We simply did not seem able to play a simple short pass accurately.

As a result many midfield moves broke down and the Cumbrians showed a liking for a fast break when they got the ball.

A match that could have been effectively won by the interval was allowed to swing back in favour of the visitors and after 95 minutes the point we started with (that John Yems frequently mentions) was just about saved. This time it was definitely two lost.

As ever Glenn Morris saved the day with another impeccable display of goalkeeping.

None of the outfield players played poorly but nobody excelled either.

Conditions were difficult but Reds were neither good enough nor strong enough to overcome them.

If Crawley had found the going tough at Salford City it was even harder just three days later with another long trip, this time to Crewe Alexandra last Tuesday.

Furthermore the home team were recognised as one of the best footballing sides in the division and strongly fancied for promotion.

Expectations were not high but Crawley’s resilience ensured that the Alex had to work hard for their money.

The match stats certainly favoured them but they found Morris had maintained his superb form and for all their pressure they needed some good fortune to finally secure the three points.

Oddly enough an encounter in which both sides showed the virtues of an all round team effort it was the exploits of one individual that dictated the outcome and that was Crewe’s danger man Chris Porter.

He opened the scoring after 70 minutes from the penalty spot after Callum Ainley ensured he made contact with Jamie Sendles-White’s outstretched leg.

Then Porter bundled over George Francomb and Nathan Ferguson returned the compliment with the equalising spot kick.

Bang on 90 minutes Porter popped up again this time with a close range header as a looping cross eluded everyone.

It was another case of so near yet so far but there was nothing to suggest that better things were not ahead.