Stow and Webber braces help Wasps smash Ipswich again

By Andrew Raeburn

Kemina Webber and Megan Stow both scored twice as Crawley Wasps demolished Ipswich Town 8-0 on Sunday to reach the main draw of the FA Women’s National League Cup.

Facing the same opponents they beat 5-1 in their opening league game two weeks ago, Wasps raced into a 5-0 lead by half-time.

Sian Heather rifled the hosts in front on 14 minutes from a wide angle.

Heather was also involved in the second when her cross was turned in by Webber.

Stow then drew gasps from the Tinsley Lane crowd with a rocket which flew in from 35 yards.

Two quick goals before the break further underlined Wasps’ control, with Rabson scoring from the edge of the box and Webber then adding her second after a neat turn.

Ipswich switched goalkeepers at the break with former Spurs stopper Toni-Anne Wayne making fine saves to deny Stow, Charlie Carter and Rabson.

But she was beaten in the 73rd minute by Carter’s left-footed shot into the far corner, with Naomi Cole and Stow adding two further goals late on.

Wasps make their longest journey of the season on Sunday when they travel to Norwich City (2pm kick-off).

Wasps: Gibbs; Niamh Stephenson, James, Young, Palmer (Measures 68); Carter, Cole; Heather, Stow, Rabson (Woollard 71); Webber (Davies 60). Sub not used: Graves. Crawley Carpet Warehouse Player of the Match: Megan Stow

n Rosanne Fine scored all four goals as Crawley Wasps Reserves beat newly promoted Lewes Foundation on the opening day of the South East Counties Premier Division season.

Striker Fine completed her hat-trick before the break, with Nicholle Smith setting up all three.

Lauren Callaghan later missed a penalty before Fine added a fourth.