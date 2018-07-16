Striker Verheydt leaves Crawley Town to join Go Ahead Eagles

Thomas Verheydt has left Crawley Town to joined Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

We reported yesterday that there was speculation in the Dutch media that the big striker was on his way to the Eerste Divisie side.

A statement on the club's website said: "The club can confirm that striker Thomas Verheydt has today joined Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles for an undisclosed fee.

"The former MVV Maastricht forward made 22 appearances for the Reds and scored two goals after joining us last season.

"Everyone at Crawley Town wishes Thomas all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts with us."

