Sullivan and De Mayer goals clinch victory over Dockers

Another good three points gathered against Newhaven in freezing conditions at the Haven Centre, where believe it or not, there was actually a Docker supporter still wearing shorts.

Crawley Down Gatwick took the lead two minutes into the second half scored from a free-kick by Dan Sullivan, passing bemused goalkeeper Jake Buss into the top-right hand corner.

The Dockers then started to push forward more with Kyle Woolven testing goalkeeper Seb Bos, then later with Lee Robinson forcing Bos to scramble the shot away.

On the hour mark Nick Sullivan, probably not quite getting enough purchase on the ball, saw his shot scrambled away just inches from the goalline.

Ten minutes later it was all change on the Anvil bench with reserve team player Ben Wilson getting a rare outing, replacing Leslie, and just after Johan de Meyer on for Mike Spence.

Play remained fairly even from then on, with both sides having chances. Woolven twice struck the woodwork, while substitute Michael McCormick missed an open goal for Dockers and Nick Sullivan cleared a shot cleared on the line. However with just five minutes remaining, it was left to Anvil sub Johden de Meyer to apply the final blow running through Dockers’ open defence to notch the second and with it three more precious points.

Crawley Down Gatwick: Bos, Cooney, Barton, Peauroux, Pelling, Martin, Dan Sullivan (Croal), Belli, Nick Sullivan, Leslie (Wilson), Spence (de Meyer)

Attendance: 64

Man of the Match: Nick Sullivan

n Crawley Down’s home game against Pagham in the Sussex RUR Cup, due to take place last night (Tuesday), was called off due to a frozen pitch.