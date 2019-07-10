Sunderland chief confirms no takeover is imminent, Portsmouth, Wycombe and Cambridge United are interested in Norwich City youngster - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven has confirmed no takeover is imminent after deciding to press on with plans for the current season. (ALS Fanzine)

Black Cats boss Jack Ross admits he wants to keep midfielder Dylan McGeouch amid interest from Aberdeen. (Sunderland Echo)

Walsall have rejected bids for duo George Dobson and Morgan Ferrier, manager Darrell Clarke has revealed. (Express & Star)

Portsmouth, Wycombe and Cambridge United are interested in bringing in Norwich City youngster Diallang Jaiyesimi on a loan deal. (Eastern Daily Press)

Rotherham United are waiting for Grant Ward to decide whether he will accept their contract offer. He is currently on holiday. (Sheffield Star)

Bolton Wanderers are set to lose captain David Wheater as he closes in on a switch to Salford City. (Bolton News)

Coventry City are keen on a move for Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker, who scored 22 goals for Mansfield last season. (Coventry Live)

Meanwhile, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins says he is looking to trim his squad by around ten players before the new campaign. (Coventry Live)

Former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder Danny Guthrie has been spotted on trial with Walsall. (Twitter)

Oxford United are close to agreeing a fee, reportedly £500k, with Kilmarnock to sign defender Stuart Findlay. (The Sun)

Wimbledon manager Wally Downes has revealed he enquired about Birmingham left-back Steve Seddon, however he is set to fight for his place at St Andrew's. (London News Online)