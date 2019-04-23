Sunderland defender to miss key clash with Portsmouth, Wigan keen on Barnsley duo - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland left-back Bryan Oviedo could be set to miss this weekend's crucial clash with Portsmouth due to a groin injury.

The Costa Rican picked up the injury when assisting Max Power's opener on Monday, though battled on to finish the game after Black Cats had used all three substitutions.

“It was his groin, a wee problem at half-time," Ross told the Sunderland Echo.

"He aggravated it when he put the cross in in the lead up to the goal.”

Portsmouth have been dealt an injury blow of their own - with striker Omar Bogle tipped to miss the remainder of the campaign.

The Cardiff City loanee was absent from Kenny Jackett's squad as they beat Coventry City 2-1 yesterday, and the Pompey boss admits he may not feature during the run-in.

That means former Black Cats forward James Vaughan could be called upon to the lead the line in the crunch promotion clash at the Stadium of Light.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson believes Sunderland should have been reduced to NINE men after two 'horrendous' challenges.

Ferguson was left seething at the decision not to dismiss Bryan Oviedo after he escaped a second yellow for another foul on Marcus Maddison.

Instead, Coggins booked Maddison for diving, while later cautioning Luke O'Nien after a heavy challenge on Ivan Toney - one which Ferguson deemed as a straight red.

Wigan Athletic are keen on Barnsley duo Liam Lindsay and Ethan Pinnock, The Sun understands.

The Tykes' centre-back pairing are attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere - forming the best defence in League One.

Recently, Lindsay has been linked with a move to Stoke City, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Celtic whereas Brentford seen a January bid rejected for Pinnock.

Ultimately, any potential move away from Oakwell could depend on whether Daniel Stendel leads the club back to the Championship this term.

Charlton Athletic have had their red card appeal for Chris Solly upheld by the FA - meaning he will now serve a four-match ban.

The Addicks captain was shown red for a challenge on Oxford United’s Jamie Mackie in the 2-1 defeat at the Kassam Stadium on Good Friday.

Lee Bowyer swiftly appealed it, however, it was not overturned after an FA Regulatory Commission met on Sunday.

It was Solly’s second red card of the campaign meaning an extra game was added to the ban and now rules the defender out until the second leg of the play-offs.

In League Two, Liverpool are tracking the progress of Exeter City starlet Ben Chrisene, according to reports.

The Grecians have a glowing reputation of producing raw talent with the likes Ollie Watkins and Ethan Ampadu earning moves to the Championship and Premier League, respectively.

And The Sun are tipping Chrisene, 15, to follow in similar fate after representing England under-15s in a recent clash with Belgium at St George's Park.

Sheffield United have allowed midfielder Harvey Gilmour to join Tranmere Rovers on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old, who progressed through the Blades' youth ranks, has impressed at Tranmere this term, scoring three times in 23 appearances whilst on loan.

Gilmour didn't make a competitive appearance for United, although he did feature in the second half of the pre-season friendly at Stocksbridge Park Steels last July.

The deal now becomes permanent with the Blades securing a significant sell on and other clauses.

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft has criticised the linesman - saying he guessed when ruling out a last-minute equaliser at Oldham Athletic.

Danny Rose thought he had levelled at 3-3 to earn a precious point that would have been enough to take the Stags into second place in the race for automatic promotion.

Rose reacted first to turn in the rebound after Jacob Mellis hit the post but the Stags’ celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s offside flag.

