Sunderland goalkeeper to sign for Romanian side, Luton Town midfielder questions Barnsley's sale of Moncur - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is set to sign for Romanian side FC Voluntari.

Now 32, the Argentine left the Stadium of Light in 2014, returning to his homeland with Newell’s Old Boys before joining Mexican side Club Atlas, where he has remained for three years.

Oscar Ustari during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Sunderland and Kidderminster Harriers at the Stadium of Light on January 25, 2014 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Having signed a six-month contract with the Black Cats in January, the shot-stopper was unable to knock Vito Mannone off this number one perch with his three appearances coming in the FA Cup.

He was soon released by Gus Poyet and according to Romanian media outlet Telekom Sport, Ustari is readying his next career step in Romania after recently recovering from a horror knee injury.

Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan has called for a FA investigation after an alleged punch by James Vaughan on Tom Lockyer.

It brought an angered reaction for the Rovers’ bench, however referee Neil Hair was unmoved by the reported incident.

Coughlan said: “It's a shocker. He has swung. He's punched him. Anthony Joshua would have been proud of it.

“I'm disappointed the referee didn't see it but hopefully the authorities will look at it because it was naughty. I'm all for physical contact but that was below the belt. Hopefully the FA won’t ignore it just because we are little old Bristol Rovers.’

Luton Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has questioned Barnsley and their decision to sell George Moncur to the League One table-toppers.

The 25-year-old has hit the ground running since his January switch from the Tykes, with his stunning 25-yard free-kick at Fleetwood on Saturday becoming his fourth goal in just six games.

“He’s a character like me, we just bantz all the time,” Ruddock-Mpanzu told Luton Today.

“He’s great around the club and I’m surprised Barnsley let him come to us. So I’m grateful for that and he’s contributed a lot.

“He got a couple of goals against Wycombe and a winner against Portsmouth, so he’s contributed a lot.”

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips has suggested he is unhappy – despite the Seasiders’ current seven-game unbeaten run.

McPhillips’ men drew 1-1 at Charlton Athletic on Saturday to stand with four points off the playoff places with a game in-hand. However, the 50-year-old isn’t completely content.

“It’s a great run but four of those unbeaten games are draws, so we need to get more wins now,” he said. “We certainly need to back it up on Saturday against Oxford, keep the run going and win a few more and, then we’ll see where it takes us.”

Charlton Athletic midfielder George Lapslie has signed a new deal with the club.

The 21-year-old, who came through the club's youth academy after joining aged 10, made his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy in August 2017.

Lapslie, who puts pen to paper on a new one-and-half-year contract, has featured 25 times for the Addicks this season, scoring once.

Liam Trotter has left AFC Wimbledon by mutual consent to join United Soccer League side Orange County SC.

The 30-year-old joined the Dons in the summer of 2017 and made 25 appearance for the club this season.

The former Millwall and Bolton man has agreed the USA, ending his spell at the League One club with four goals in 70 appearances.