Sunderland 'increase' bid for Northern Ireland ace, West Ham leading race for Bristol Rovers starlet - League 1 and League 2 live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... It's Day 15 of the January window - meaning League One and Two clubs' are approaching the halfway point in their transfer business. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. League 1 and League 2 live blog Here's how the Bostik League promotions and relegations will work with some play-off winners NOT being promoted