Sunderland investor concludes deal with Stewart Donald, Stoke City cool interest in Portsmouth defender - League 1 and League 2 latest news

A new Sunderland investor - thought to be US businessman Mark Campbell - has concluded a deal with Stewart Donald, where the share handover will be on June 19. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, former Sunderland target Jordan Jones has revealed he turned down offers from English clubs to join Rangers on a free transfer this summer. (Daily Mail)

Matt Clarke (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Stoke City have cooled their interest in Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke after being put off by his price-tag. Brighton, Leeds and Bristol City remain interested. (Stoke on Trent Live)

Blackpool and Salford City are weighing up moves for Tranmere Rovers winger Ben Tollitt after an impressive loan spell at National League side Wrexham. (Rovers Rear Guard)

Southend United are said to be leading Rotherham United and Tranmere Rovers in the race for Jordan Lyden following his release from Aston Villa. (The Sun)

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says he has received phone calls from Premier League clubs keen to send their youngsters to the club next season. (Doncaster Free Press)

Nottingham Forest are preparing a £2million bid for Oxford United forward Gavin Whyte. The 23-year-old broke into the Northern Ireland set-up last year. (Sunday Life Sport)

Marc McNulty's Dad, has dismissed reports that the 26-year-old is poised to return to Coventry City this summer after his loan spell with Hibernian. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic are bidding to hold off competition from Sheffield United, Wolves and Norwich City for Bolton Wanderers youngster Luca Connell. (The Sun)

In other potential Bolton outgoings, Brentford are interested in Bolton Wanderers defender Harry Brockbank, who can reportedly leave on a free transfer. (The Sun)

Burton Albion are targetting a swoop for Plymouth Argyle playmaker Graham Carey, who is out-of-contract this month. (The Sun)