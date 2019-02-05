Sunderland midfielder opens up about scattering dad's ashes, Portsmouth and QPR team news ahead of FA Cup clash - League 1 latest news

Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter has opened up about scattering his Dad's ashes on the Stadium of Light pitch.

The 33-year-old returned to his boyhood club in January and helped the Black Cats to a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on his debut at the weekend.

Grant Leadbitter (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However, Leadbitter's homecoming goes far deeper than just his love Sunderland

“My Dad used to love (Marco) Gabbiadini, Gatesy (Eric Gates). He used to speak about Jimmy Montgomery, Bobby Kerr. When he passed away I got in touch with a few of his favourite players and they carried his coffin. Monty was one. I saw Monty on Saturday. Every time I see him I’m grateful.

"“So the connection is deep, deep in the family. It will always be. That’s what my Dad wanted, where he wanted to be."

Queens Park Rangers have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of tonight's FA Cup fourth round replay with Portsmouth.

The duo meet again at Loftus Road following a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park, after Nahki Well's cancelled out a Joel Lynch own goal.

And the Championship outfit look to heading into the return fixture in much better shape by welcoming back three key players to the matchday squad.

Brighton loanee Tomer Hemed is to return while Geoff Cameron and Angel Rangel are close to regaining full match fitness.

Meanwhile, Pompey's Jamal Lowe is set to make his 100th appearance for the club this evening after joining from non-league side Hampton & Richmond Borough in 2016.

Former Leeds United and Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom has held talks with Hibernian over becoming the club's new manager.

The 41-year-old has been out of work since a poor four-month spell at Elland Road ended last June.

Heckingbottom left Barnsley after two years in charge, in which he guided them into the Championship via the play-offs in 2016.

He also won the Johnstone's Paint Trophy, now known as the EFL Trophy, in the same season.

Doncaster Rovers are among a host of Football League clubs tracking Scarborough Athletic goalkeeper Tommy Taylor.

Taylor, once a trainee at Sheffield Wednesday, has helped The Seadogs to 5th in Evo Stik Premier, despite only being promoted this season.

The 26-year-old collected the club's Player of the Year award last season, however interest from the Football League brings a different kind of recognition.

And Doncaster, alongside Coventry City, are named as two of clubs chasing his signature.

Rochdale midfielder and two-time cancer survivor Joe Thompson has announced his retirement from football.

Thompson will attend Saturday's game against Coventry City to bid farewell to supporters, where fans are encouraged to applaud in the 15th minute - Thompson's squad number.

"My decision to retire is one of the hardest I've ever made," he said.

"I have battled through some of life's hardest challenges and have managed to overcome them. However, I've pushed my body to the absolute limit.

"My mind has grown stronger but with the intense treatment my body has had to endure over the last six years it is no longer able to perform to the demands of the professional game."