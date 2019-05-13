Sunderland one of several clubs after AFC Wimbledon player, Portsmouth and Blackpool linked with Plymouth defender - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland are one of several League One clubs with an interest in AFC Wimbledon defender Deji Oshilaja, according to reports.

HITC Sport claim that Jack Ross is keen on a move for the 25-year-old, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

It is believed claims the Black Cats, Barnsley and Fleetwood Town are all lining-up a move for Oshilaja once his contract expires.

Oshilaja made 32 appearances for the Dons last season, and has also spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham.

Bristol City are preparing a £2million swoop for Barnsley top goalscorer Kieffer Moore, The Sun understands.

Lee Johnson's side were linked with the striker in January after Moore appeared to be in red hot form before he was ruled out for the rest of the season in February.

The 26-year-old is poised to return ahead of next season's Championship campaign, though the Robins are said to have set their sights on making another move.

Moore could follow star defender Liam Lindsay out the exit door this summer as Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino reportedly wants to bring him to Brescia this summer.

Portsmouth and Blackpool are the latest clubs to be linked with Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan Edwards.

The 25-year-old confirmed he will leave Home Park this summer, prompting interest from a number of League One teams.

Last week saw Doncaster, Fleetwood, Peterborough, Bristol Rovers and Bradford City credited with interest but The Sun believes Blackpool are also keen while Pompey are "a maybe".

The Pilgrims are on the hunt for a new manager and are understood to have held talks with Bury boss Ryan Lowe, reports on the South Coast say.

Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer has revealed he is keeping tabs on free agent Mark Cullen.

The striker was released from Blackpool last week after five years at Bloomfield Road and worked with Bowyer between 2016-2018.

Bowyer told the Telegraph and Argus: “He’s somebody I know and scored the winner for us at Wembley to clinch promotion.

“Cully is always going to have a special place in my heart because of what he did that season and that particular day.

“The poor lad has had a terrible time with injuries but that’s one that we’d certainly monitor.”

Peterborough United are plotting a move for Bolton Wanderers free agent Mark Beevers, as per The Sun.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said last week the club were on the brink of signing a Championship defender who has won promotion from League One.

Beevers fits that blueprint having did it with Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton as well as holding further third-tier experience with Millwall.

MacAnthony, however, did rule out a reunion with Paul Coutts and George Boyd following their release from Sheffield United and Wednesday, respectively.

In League Two, MK Dons are keen on NAC Breda left-back Greg Leigh, The Sun understands.

Leigh, a former youth product of Manchester City, moved the Netherlands' top-flight on a three-year-deal last summer.

However, following Breda's relegation countered by MK's promotion, Leigh has been touted with a return to England.

The 24-year-old has already had spells at Crewe Alexandra, Bradford City and Bury.

Port Vale starlet Luke Daley is set to complete a move to Huddersfield after knocking back offers form Liverpool and Southampton.

Vale will be entitled to a compensation fee after Daley, 16, was on the club's books for eight years.

Vale's academy manager Sevvy Aslam told StokeOnTrentLive: "We had interest from Huddersfield and while that was going on, we had interest from Southampton and Liverpool.

"He has decided to stick with Huddersfield. He is a lovely lad and we are sad to see him go."