Sunderland owner insists Jack Ross is going nowhere, Portsmouth to demand more than £2m for Jamal Lowe amid Leeds United interest - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has insisted himself and Jack Ross are going nowhere next season - backing the latter to deliver promotion. (TalkSport)

Rangers saw a new and improved £500,000 bid for Sunderland, Portsmouth and Peterborough target George Edmundson rejected over the weekend. (The Herald)

Jack Ross

Portsmouth will demand more than £2million for Jamal Lowe with Leeds, West Brom, Wigan, Cardiff and Middlesbrough preparing to step up their pursuit. (Portsmouth News)

Meanwhile, Pompey have snapped up Shamrock Rovers duo Gerard Storey and Harry Anderson. Boss Matthew Tipton has tipped them to make a positive impact. (Belfast Live)

Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town are battling it out for out-of-contract Barrow AFC defender Dan Jones. (Blackpool Gazette)

Terry McPhillips' Blackpool are close to acquiring another non-league star in Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf, who scored 21 goals last term. (Blackpool Gazette)

Swansea City, Brentford and Luton Town are weighing up moves to sign Charlton Athletic midfielder Jonny Williams, who is a free agent next month. (Football Insider)

Plymouth Argyle forward Ruben Lameiras is nearing the exit door after opening talks with Swansea City with his contract set to expire next month. (Football Insider)

Chartlon Athletic are set to offer playoff hero Patrick Bauer a new deal in a bid to fend off interest from Championship clubs. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer also hopes Joe Aribo will commit his future to the club with the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Stoke City all interested. (Various)

Kyle Bennett is expected to link up with Bristol Rovers again next season after loan club Swindon Town admitted they can't afford him. (Swindon Advertiser)

Exeter City have completed the free transfer of Tom Parkes after he opted to turn down a new deal at Carlisle United. (Various)

MK Dons have announced the arrival of former Crystal Palace midfielder Hiram Boateng from Exeter City. (Various)