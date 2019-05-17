Sunderland set to lose defender to Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United open talks with Forest Green player - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland could be set to lose right-back Adam Matthews to Sheffield Wednesday this summer, according to Football Insider.

It is claimed Jack Ross is keen to keep hold of the former Celtic man, who is out-of-contract at the end of the season, but that is dependent on promotion.

His uncertain situation is said to have alerted Steve Bruce's Owls and clubs aboard - including several Dutch sides.

Matthews is believed to be one of the higher-earners on Wearside, hence why the Black Cats could stall on a new deal if they remain in League One.

Barnsley are among a host of clubs eyeing a move for Exeter City goalkeeper Christy Pym, Devon Live understands.

The 24-year-old is likely to depart this summer when his contract expires, alerting several clubs higher up the pyramid.

Stoke, Bristol City, Wolves, Birmingham City, Hull and Brentford have been credited with interest, though previous reports suggest Ipswich are leading the race.

Speculation from elsewhere has also linked the Tykes with a swoop for free agent goalkeeper Adam Smith following his exit from Bristol Rovers.

Ben Richards-Everton is set to join Bradford City from Accrington Stanley after agreeing a deal with the club.

He will officially become a Bantams player on July 1 - when his contract with Accrington expires.

Richards-Everton has swapped Stanley for City's League Two campaign, signing a deal until at least the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers defender Tom Lockyer says as many as four Championship clubs are interested in signing him.

In League Two, Leeds United have opened talks with Forest Green over a potential deal to sign Reece Brown, as per Football Insider.

Brown is out-of-contract at Forest Green this summer with a host of EFL clubs fighting for his signature.

However, it is seemingly Marcelo Bielsa's side who lead the chase after approaching Rovers earlier this week.

Forest Green would only be due minimal compensation from whoever he joins if the deal goes to a tribunal.

Football Insider also claim Rangers and Peterborough have tabled offers for Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson.

Edmundson is entering the final year of his contract at Oldham but the Latics are holding out for 'sizeable bids'

The amount offered is unclear, however speculation suggested earlier in the week the 21-year-old was rated at £500,000.

Sunderland, Portsmouth, Fleetwood, Stoke, Hull and Preston have been linked with Edmundson over recent weeks.

HITC Sport claim Northampton Town have received a bid for defender Aaron Pierre from Shrewsbury Town.

Pierre is entering the final year of his contract at the Cobblers, where clubs are gearing up to test Keith Curle's resolve.

Shrewsbury are emerging as the frontrunners, though could face competition from a number of Championship and League One sides.

The Grenada international played 45 times for the Cobblers this season, notching an eye-catching eight goals.