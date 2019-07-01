Sunderland takeover in significant doubt, Queens Park Rangers keen on Ipswich Town winger - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Mark Campbell's takeover of Sunderland has been placed in significant doubt as he is unwilling to meet Stewart Donald's £53m asking price. (The Sun)

A failed takeover will likely see the Black Cats end their interest in free agent Lawrence Shankland and Bolton Wanderers' Harry Brockbank. (The Sun)

Donald, however, revealed the Wearsiders have three signings in the pipeline - one of which is expected to be announced today. (Roker Rapport)

The former Eastleigh owner has rubbished exit claims surrounding key duo Aiden McGeady and Jon McLaughlin, insisting the club "are not trying to get rid". (Various)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believest the chances of Marcus Maddison signing a new deal before the start of the season is '50/50'. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Maddison has a £2.5m release clause, with Hull City the latest club to show interest in the winger, though are put off by his price tag. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Queens Park Rangers are keen on Ipswich Town winger Alan Judge as a replacement for Luke Freeman, who is closing in on a switch to Sheffield United. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough remain keen on Southend midfielder Dru Yearwood with Rotherham cooling their interest after their £150,000 bid was rejected. (Northern Echo)

University College Dublin defender and Republic of Ireland under-21 international Liam Scales is close to joining Bristol Rovers. (Bristol Live)

Oldham Athletic are lining up an ambitious swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Zach Clough. (The Sun)