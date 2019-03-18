Sunderland target looks set to stay at Hartlepool, Portsmouth enquire about Blackburn Rovers striker - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Reported Sunderland target Josh Hawkes looks set to stay at Hartlepool United, the Hartlepool Mail understands.

Hawkes, 20, has attracted interest from the Black Cats, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough throughout the last 12 months.

Joe Nuttall (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Last year, Hawkes was even offered a trial by Sunderland, though the National League club blocked the approach.

But with Hawkes' future again a hot topic, Craig Hignett's side will retain his services for another year by triggering a one-year extension. You can read the full story HERE.

Portsmouth have enquired about signing Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall for next season.

That's according to The Sun, who believe Pompey are 'hot on the heels' of the 22-year-old, who is into his second season at Ewood Park.

Nuttall, this term, has fallen down the pecking order under Tony Mowbray, starting just three of his 15 appearances.

In that time, he has found the net three times compared to last season's five as he helped Rovers to League One promotion.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann is treating his players to a two-day spa break following a busy schedule.

Rovers earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw with 2nd placed Barnsley on Friday night, where they are set for a mini treat ahead of this weekend's clash Walsall.

“I gave them a little breather and on Monday and Tuesday we will take them to Champneys Spa for a little treat," McCann told the Doncaster Free Press.

“A bit of relaxation, a bit of training. We will try and bring some more energy back into the group. And I’m sure a few will get a bit of pampering while they're there.”

Wigan Athletic have targeted Coventry City right-back Dujon Sterling as a replacement for Reece James, according to reports.

James will return to Chelsea in May when he completes his season-long loan, a spell which has seen him tracked by Premier League clubs.

With Wigan in the Blues' good books for impressively nurturing the 19-year-old, Sterling could be the next Chelsea youngster to move to the DW Stadium.

Sterling, 19, has gone on to appear 32 times in all competitions for the Sky Blues, picking up five assists in League One.

Northampton Town boss Keith Curle has revealed Shaun McWilliams missed Saturday’s game at Grimsby Town with a ‘hamstring’ injury.

The 20-year-old, who broke into the first team two years ago, has failed to make the matchday squad in any of the Cobblers' last four games.

His disappearance has brought questions, however, Curle insists there are no underlying issues with the midfielder.

You can read the full story in the Northampton Echo HERE.

Ipswich Town have expressed an interest in Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood, the East Anglian Daily Times believes.

Norwood is the top scorer across the Premier League and Football League having netted 25 times in League Two this season.

The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer and the Tractor Boys, who look set to slip into League One, are reportedly interested.