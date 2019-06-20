Sunderland to make fresh approach for Plymouth Argyle striker, Portsmouth boss admits they are close to losing defender - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland will make a fresh approach for Plymouth Argyle's Freddie Ladapo after the striker’s proposed £500,000 move to Portsmouth collapsed. (Northern Echo)

The Black Cats may have been handed a blow in their pursuit of free agent Jon Taylor after he revealed he wants to remain in the Championship. (Sheffield Star)

Reece James has left Sunderland to join Doncaster Rovers - despite deciding to sign a one-year option with the Black Cats last week. (Sunderland Echo)

New Fleetwood Town signing Josh Morris rejected offers from Charlton, Portsmouth and Doncaster Rovers to join the Cod Army on from Scunthorpe. (Iron Bru)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has admitted the club are likely to lose right-back Nathan Thompson after sticking by his decision to sign a contract. (Portsmouth News)

Matt Clarke is set to follow Thompson out the Fratton Park exit door after undergoing his medical at Brighton on Wednesday. (The Argus)

Pompey are out on the look out for Clarke's replacement and have reportedly had approaches for 6ft7 Stoke City defender Harry Souttar turned down. (Football Insider)

League One duo Ipswich Town and Portsmouth are among a host of clubs who have enquired about Sydney FC midfielder Brandon O'Neill. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers have submitted enquiries for Bristol Rovers defender Michael Kelly. (Football League World)

Charlton Athletic are interested in signing released Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Amos. He spent last season on loan at Millwall. (London News Online)

Peterborough United have discussed personal terms with Colchester defender Frankie Kent, though Posh are yet to meet with Sammie Szmodics. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Ipswich general manager of football operations Luke O'Neill has confirmed several clubs want to sign Bart Bialkowski this summer. (ITFC.co.uk)

Shrewsbury Town have announced the arrival of experienced striker Steve Morrison on loan from Millwall. (Various)

Rangers have won the race to sign Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson after agreeing a £650k fee. The 21-year-old was holding out for a move to Scotland. (Daily Mail)

Leyton Orient have named Ross Embleton as interim head coach following the tragic death of manager Justin Edinburgh earlier this month. (Various)