Super Chanelle fires Crawley Wasps under-16s into final

Chanelle Gainsford hit the winner as Crawley Wasps Under-16s booked their place in the Sussex Girls’ Challenge Cup final with a 4-3 win over Mile Oak Wanderers.
As extra-time loomed, skipper Gainsford took matters into her own hands with a mazy run before beating the ‘keeper.
Mark Graves’ side will now meet either Eastbourne Girls’ or Horsham Sparrows in the final on Sunday, March 4.
However, the victory was overshadowed by a broken shoulder sustained by winger Alana Delaney.
Mile Oak took the lead but Wasps responded and won a penalty as Gainsford was taken out in the box.
She smashed the spot-kick low and hard to equalise.
Oak regained the lead but a Wasps corner led to a handball in the box, for another penalty, which this time Poppy Nicholls converted.
Nicholls netted agccain, this time with a deflected drive, to put Wasps ahead but Mile Oak tucked beyond keeper Lauren Graves for 3-3.
But Gainsford had the last word and Wasps held strong to reach the final.
Wasps: Graves; Tilford-Carey, Watts, Nicholls, Mullan; Sullivan, Gainsford, Bosher, Delaney (Upton); Flegg, Livingston. Sub not used: Sinden.