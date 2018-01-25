Super Chanelle fires Crawley Wasps under-16s into final

Chanelle Gainsford hit the winner as Crawley Wasps Under-16s booked their place in the Sussex Girls’ Challenge Cup final with a 4-3 win over Mile Oak Wanderers.

As extra-time loomed, skipper Gainsford took matters into her own hands with a mazy run before beating the ‘keeper.

Graves Mile Oak Cup: Crawley Wasps' Under-16s goalkeeper Lauren Graves emerges from a muddy goalmouth (Picture: Dave Burt - www.daveburtphotography.co.uk). SUS-180122-213742002

Mark Graves’ side will now meet either Eastbourne Girls’ or Horsham Sparrows in the final on Sunday, March 4.

However, the victory was overshadowed by a broken shoulder sustained by winger Alana Delaney.

Mile Oak took the lead but Wasps responded and won a penalty as Gainsford was taken out in the box.

She smashed the spot-kick low and hard to equalise.

Oak regained the lead but a Wasps corner led to a handball in the box, for another penalty, which this time Poppy Nicholls converted.

Nicholls netted agccain, this time with a deflected drive, to put Wasps ahead but Mile Oak tucked beyond keeper Lauren Graves for 3-3.

But Gainsford had the last word and Wasps held strong to reach the final.

Wasps: Graves; Tilford-Carey, Watts, Nicholls, Mullan; Sullivan, Gainsford, Bosher, Delaney (Upton); Flegg, Livingston. Sub not used: Sinden.