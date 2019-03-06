Find out the best supported sides in success - in terms of highest average home attendance. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Sussex football's best supported sides: Which non-league teams have the highest average home attendance this season?

Supporters have been out in numbers cheering on teams from across Sussex this season.

Whether the side you follow plays at National League South, Bostik League or Southern Combination League level, fans have been attending in force. But now you can find out which team is the best supported - in terms of highest average home attendance up to this point of the campaign - in the county. All attendances are correct as of March 6. Pictures come courtesy of photographers Scott White, Jon Rigby, Grahame Lehkyj, Darren Crisp, Tommy McMillan, Chris Neal and Stephen Goodger.

Three Bridges were promoted to the Bostik League South East Division last term and sit 16th in the table. Picture: Darren Crisp

1. 13. Three Bridges - 103

Three Bridges were promoted to the Bostik League South East Division last term and sit 16th in the table. Picture: Darren Crisp
freelance
Buy a Photo
East Grinstead sit 12th in the Bostik League South East Division. Picture: Darren Crisp

2. 12. East Grinstead Town - 120

East Grinstead sit 12th in the Bostik League South East Division. Picture: Darren Crisp
freelance
Buy a Photo
Haywards Heath Town reach the Bostik League South East Division for the first time in their history after being crowned SCFL Premier Division champions last season. Picture: Grahame Lehkyj

3. 11. Haywards Heath Town -125

Haywards Heath Town reach the Bostik League South East Division for the first time in their history after being crowned SCFL Premier Division champions last season. Picture: Grahame Lehkyj
freelance
Buy a Photo
Bostik League South East Division outfit Horsham have been forced to play home matches at Sussex HQ Culver Road for the past two seasons. Picture: John Lines

4. 10. Horsham - 173

Bostik League South East Division outfit Horsham have been forced to play home matches at Sussex HQ Culver Road for the past two seasons. Picture: John Lines
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4