Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final draw revealed

The draw for the Quarter-Final of the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup was drawn today.

The draw was broadcast by BBC Sussex Radio and also on Twitter. Ken Benham, Chief Executive of Sussex County FA drew the home teams, and Paul Jeffery, Referee Development Manager drew the away teams.

The following ties were drawn:

Haywards Heath Town vs. East Preston

Burgess Hill Town or Pagham vs. Eastbourne Borough

Bognor Regis Town vs. East Grinstead Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Eastbourne Town

Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday 16 January 2019.