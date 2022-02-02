Crawley Town player ratings

Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1 - player ratings: Jack Powell scores from the spot - but who stood out for the Reds?

Crawley Town gained a hard-fought point at promotion-chasing Swindon Town on Tuesday night, but ti could have been so much more.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 10:43 am

Reds, through Jack Powell's penalty, were 1-0 up until the second minute of added time when Ben Gladwin scored for the home side.

But who stood out for the Reds? These are the player ratings for the Swindon match on Tuesday from the supporters

1. Glenn Morris 7

A standard game for Glenn, did what was asked of him - beaten by wicked deflection for their goal in added time.

2. Archie Davies 7

Was playing well up until he was injured just before half time and had to be taken off - hopefully not to serious

3. Jordan Tunnicliffe 8

Again kept the Swindon forwards starved of service and winning everything in the air.

4. Tony Craig 8

Captain again and another good performance - kept McGurdy their leading scorer quiet of most of the game.

