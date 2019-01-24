Swindon Town v Crawley Town: Can Reds get the fans back on side with rare away win?

This week Crawley Town travel to Swindon as poor form has to stop in order to get fans back on the same side as the team.

Fans have been frustrated with poor results for a long time and a poor display last week at home to Port Vale continued the misery for the Reds.

Ollie Palmer scored a 100th minute equaliser against Swindon at home

Things don’t look like they will get better this week either as Swindon have been in good form recently and all Crawley fans are aware about the poor away performances and lack of results on the road.

Still no away win for the Reds since September 8 at Lincoln and the only away point, since that win, coming at Newport County in late December.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town star hits 40, but who are the Premier League's oldest ever? | Former Crawley Town striker looks set for £2m switch to Premier League side | Crawley Town hunting for 'one or two' loan signings from English Football League clubs

This poor form has to change; however, it looks unlikely with Swindon being in good form, picking up four points in their last two games against Tranmere Rovers and Lincoln City.

One loss in seven also makes impressive reading for Swindon, with that loss only being a 2-0 loss at the hands of Exeter City. Despite this Swindon don’t pose the best home form with only 18 of their 40 points picked up at home.

They tend to be much better on their travels but their home form has picked up recently.

The reverse fixture was a crazy 2-2 with three red cards and a 100th minute penalty from Ollie Palmer picking up a point for the Reds, despite being 2-0 down at the break.

It was definitely a memorable game and an extremely entertaining one that will be very difficult to replicate.

Hopefully Reds can provide a performance like they did in the second half of the reverse fixture and pick up some rare points on the road.