Tad Bromage and Alex Laing impress Three Bridges boss Martin Dynan

By Graham Carter

Three Bridges manager Martin Dynan praised debutant Alex Laing and Man of the match Tad Bromage for their displays in their 1-0 FA Cup victory away against Crawley Down Gatwick.

Laing gave a great display on the wing while Burgess Hill loanee Bromage was assured on their competitive debuts.

Following his first competitive game in charge, Dynan admitted he would have rather they got through their game easier than by a single goal from Jamie Taylor.

He said: “We had all the chances in the first half and they (Crawley Down) had a player sent-off which forced them into a change of shape.

“Jamie Taylor’s runs are so good and the boys will learn from them - his goal was from a well-taken shot across goal from 30 yards.

“I was very impressed with Alex Laing, who gave us a lot of options playing wide, he was brilliant.

“I would like to give special mention to Tad Bromage, a young defender from Burgess Hill, he gave a really assured performance for such a young boy.”

Bridges make their return to the Bostik League this Saturday with their opening game of the campaign in the South East Division when they travel to Phoenix Sports.

Dynan is relishing the change of playing a side which takes the game to their opponents.

He said: “We have watched Phoenix and they are well-organised and will come at us with a good partnership up front.

“It will be welcome as last year in the Southern Combination League we often had to take games to the opposition.”

https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/sport/football/taylor-goal-clinches-bridges-fa-cup-victory-over-down-1-8600949