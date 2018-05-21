Tajbakhsh still a Crawley player despite missing picture mystery

Crawley Town midfielder Aryan Tajbakhsh has had his picture reinstated on the club’s official website, amid uncertainty about his future.

With no announcement about his position at the club released, fans were left mystified when out of contract Tajbakhsh’s picture was missing on the website’s roster, alongside Jordan Roberts, Josh Lelan, Kaby Djalo, Billy Clifford, Karlan Ahearne-Grant and Cedric Evina, who all left Crawley since the end of the season.

However, the club have since confirmed that the picture was ‘deleted by accident’ and the 27-year-old is still a Crawley player.

But the club revealed that ‘no decision on whether he gets a new contract has been made yet'.

