Ten-man Three Bridges beaten by Sussex rivals Hastings United

Ten-man Three Bridges were consigned to a 2-1 defeat at home to Sussex rivals Hastings United in the Isthmian South East after conceding with just ten minutes to go

A delightful curling 20-yard effort from Noel Leighton put Bridges ahead in the seventh minute.

But Leighton went from hero to villain just four minutes later when a reckless challenge on Thomas Chalmers earned him a straight red.

Hastings wasted chances with Ben Pope somehow scooping over the bar after his initial shot was blocked.

Bridges looked likely to go in with a half-time lead until a loose header by Dan Ferreira a minute before the break led to David Martin setting up Jack Dixon for a crisp low finish into the far corner.

This was cruel on teenager Pat Wanat, who was making his debut as three other Bridges keepers were out with various injuries.

Wanat held onto a Pope drive and probably admired the way his defence showed defiance throughout. Ryan Brackpool and Tad Bromage looked particularly commanding in the centre of the back four.

Bromage even had an effort blocked at the other end following determined work by the seemingly tireless Bryan Villavicencio.

But it was soon Brackpool clearing off the line at the other end and Wanat held onto another Dixon drive.

Kenny Pogue over following a cross from Chalmers. Villavicencio looked set to be an unlikely hero as he broke clear before he was robbed of the ball.

The introduction of Wazir Azeez worked wonders for the visitors. He earned them a corner just a minute after coming on as a substitute, and Pope met this with an excellent header to give United the lead.

And they almost had another with three minutes to go as Samuel Hasler’s effort looked goalbound until a brilliant tip over from Wanat.